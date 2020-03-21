Image Source : PTI West Bengal shuts all restaurants, pubs, amusement parks till March 31 amid COVID-19 spread

The West Bengal government on Saturday ordered the closure of all restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, night clubs, hookah bars, massage parlours, amusement parks, zoo, museums from Sunday till March 31. The order aims to prevent all non-essential social gatherings, comes into effect on Sunday morning. The directive also applies to massage parlours and hookah bars, the official said, adding that strict action would be taken in case of any violation. "In order to further check non-essential social gatherings which lead to spread of the virus from infected persons to healthy persons we have ordered the shutdown," an official told news agency PTI. Three people, with travel history to the UK, have tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing situation, the ongoing class 12 state board examinations in West Bengal have been postponed till April 15 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the higher education department announced on Saturday. As per the directive, the examinations scheduled to be held on March 23, March 25 and March 27 will now be held after April 15.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said a total of 298 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered.

(With PTI inputs)