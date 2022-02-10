Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI announces reward for information on 7 accused in murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Crime Branch has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each against seven more absconding accused in the murder case of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar.

Abhijit Sarkar was assaulted by a mob on May 2, hours after the state elections results were announced in West Bengal. He had later succumbed to his injuries. It was alleged that Abhijit Sarkar was attacked with sticks and that his house was also vandalised.

As directed by the Calcutta High Court, his autopsy was done twice. He was among the first persons who were killed in the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal following the TMC's victory in the 2021 assembly polls.

A DNA matching of the body for identification was also done following a high court order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI) gad filed a chargesheet in connection with the fatal assault on Bengal BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar and accused 20 persons in the case.

