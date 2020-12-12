Ahead of Bengal polls, Narottam Mishra meets Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law in Bhopal

Image Source : TWITTER Ahead of West Bengal polls, Narottam Mishra meets Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday met megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri in Bhopal. To garner support for the BJP, Mishra is reaching out to prominent personalities of the Bengali community in Bhopal.

After meeting Bhaduri, Jaya Bachchan's mother, Mishra told the media that he had spoken to her and urged her to convey a message to West Bengal that it should connect to the path of nationalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Senor party leader Tapan Bhaumik ji is holding a meeting of Bengali community in Bhopal on Saturday and I urged Mrs. Bhaduri to attend the meeting if she could do so,” said Mishra.

This comes a day after BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in Bengal, following which Mishra said that the Bengali population living in Bhopal and other parts of the state will be urged to appeal to the people of Bengal to overthrow the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

"Nirmamta Didi (Cruel Didi) government has turned the glorious state of West Bengal into a lawless state. The attack on the BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoy in Bengal is condemnable and speaks volumes about lawlessness in Bengal," he had said.

The minister claimed that there are 2.5 lakh, Bengali community members, in Bhopal and the party is trying to connect to them.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones on Thursday morning allegedly by TMC workers at Sirakol in the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally.

