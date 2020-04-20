Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal reports 54 new coronavirus cases, state's active case tally at 245

West Bengal on Monday reported 54 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 245. According to the state health department, a total of 330 people have tested positive for the deadly disease in the state so far. Of them, 12 have succumbed to the disease, and 73 have been discharged after recovery.

The Union Health Ministry, however, put the total figure in the state at 339.

Meanwhile, the nation-wide death due to the novel coronavirus today touched 559, with a total of 17,656 cases in India, including 14,255 active ones. Of this number, 2,851 patients have been cured. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised states to not dilute lockdown regulations and instead make them stricter as the number of coronavirus cases continue rise across the country.

