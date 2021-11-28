West Bengal: Lorry hits matador car in Nadia; 18 killed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: Lorry hits matador car in Nadia; 18 dead

After a lorry hit a matador car in West Bengal's Nadia, at least 18 people were killed, while 5 others were left injured. The accident took place in Nadia district's Phulbari area late on Saturday night, police said.

As per officials of the Hanskhali police station, people in a matador car were on their way to the Nabadeep crematorium to cremate a body from Bagda of North 24 Parganas on Saturday night.

The matador was hit by a lorry loaded with stones which were parked on the side of the road and suddenly started at Phulbari area of Hanskhali police station area of Nadia. At least 18 people died on spot.

Home Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the accident. "The road accident that took place in Nadia district of West Bengal is very sad. My condolences to the people who lost their lives in this accident. God help them in this difficult situation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery", he tweeted.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also expressed his grief, and urged CM Mamata Banerjee to make efforts towards the kin of the victims. "Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of road. Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety", he wrote on Twitter.

The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. Locals claimed that the accident was due to the dense fog and the high speed of vehicles.

Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

