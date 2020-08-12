Image Source : AP (FILE) West Bengal coronavirus lockdown on August 28 cancelled, check the new dates (Representative image)

The statewide coronavirus lockdown in West Bengal on August 28 has been withdrawn. The West Bengal Government on Wednesday passed an order to this effect. The government said that the step was taken in response to various requests it had received.

"...several communications have been received citing difficulty to conduct of businesses and banking operations because of 2-days lockdown during Thursday and Friday in the last week of August 2020 followed by one-day lockdown on following Monday..." said the order.

"...State Government has considered the requests for relaxation of lockdown..." the order mentioned.

Here is the complete order

Statewide complete lockdown on 28th August stands withdrawn. It will be observed on 20th August, 21st August, 27th August and 31st August: Government of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/1u8cZO3FMg — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Hence, the statewide lockdown will only be observed on August 20, August 21, August 27 and August 31.

According to the latest data with the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 25,846 active cases of coronavirus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage