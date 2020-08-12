West Bengal coronavirus lockdown on August 28 cancelled, check the new dates

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
     
The statewide coronavirus lockdown in West Bengal on August 28 has been withdrawn. The West Bengal Government on Wednesday passed an order to this effect. The government said that the step was taken in response to various requests it had received.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2020 18:02 IST
"...several communications have been received citing difficulty to conduct of businesses and banking operations because of 2-days lockdown during Thursday and Friday in the last week of August 2020 followed by one-day lockdown on following Monday..." said the order.

"...State Government has considered the requests for relaxation of lockdown..." the order mentioned.

Here is the complete order

Hence, the statewide lockdown will only be observed on August 20, August 21, August 27 and August 31.

According to the latest data with the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 25,846 active cases of coronavirus.

