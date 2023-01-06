West Bengal: Man carries mother’s corpse on shoulders due to high ambulance fare, incident invokes criticism

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An office bearer of the social service organisation that helped Dewan alleged that ambulance operators do not allow those who provide free service to go near the hospital.

Unable to pay the high amount demanded by ambulance operators, a man, carrying his mother’s body on his shoulder, started walking from a government hospital towards home, around 40 kilometres away, in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. However, after some time, a social service organisation provided the man with a vehicle which took them home in the Kranti block of the district free of cost.

The incident is heart-wrenching. Reacting to this incident, BJP's National Information and Technology Dept In-charge, Amit Malviya said, "This is Mamata Banerjee’s model of governance. A father-son duo in Jalpaiguri were forced to carry body of the man’s wife on their shoulders after ambulance refused to accept anything less than 3,000 rupees...Cut-money culture, under TMC’s rule, at every level, is mind numbing…"

Ram Prasad Dewan said his 72-year-old mother was suffering from breathing problems after which he took her to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital. She died at the hospital the next day. “The ambulance that had brought us to the hospital charged Rs 900. But ambulance operators demanded Rs 3000 to take us home. We couldn't pay that much,” Dewan said. Dewan hence wrapped his mother’s body in a bedsheet, placed it on his shoulder and started walking. His elderly father also accompanied him.

How the hospital administration reacted

The hospital’s Superintendent, Kalyan Khan termed the incident 'very unfortunate.' “We could have arranged a hearse for them if we knew. We do it regularly. The family perhaps was not aware of it. They did not contact us. We have to ensure that people know about this,” he said.

An office bearer of the social service organisation that helped Dewan alleged that ambulance operators do not allow those who provide free service to go near the hospital. Denying the charge, the district ambulance association asserted that their members also provide free service during train and road accidents.

ALSO READ | Delhi horror: 'Not a single piece of cloth was on her body'- Victim's mother amid massive protests

Latest India News