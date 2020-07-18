Image Source : FILE West Bengal govt to not re-impose COVID-19 lockdown in state, says situation under control

The West Bengal government on Saturday ruled out the possibility of clamping a total lockdown in Kolkata or across the state, asserting that the restrictions would be enforced strictly only in containment zones. Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, "The state government has no plans for introducing lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in containment zones. There is no plan for further lockdown."

He further said the situation in Bengal is under control. "The spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state was normal as "more the number of tests, more the number of cases."

The death rate which was earlier very high has now come down to 2.7 per cent, which is very close to the national average of 2.5 per cent," he said. The government has also introduced a helpline number- 1800313444222- through which people in home isolation can seek opinions and suggestions.

There are 676 containment zones in the state at present, and a total lockdown has been clamped in those areas to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Friday, in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, the West Bengal government decided to extend the temporary flight ban imposed on incoming flights from six of the worst-hit cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad – till July 31 this year. Earlier the TMC government had announced a two-week suspension on inbound flights to Kolkata airport from July 6.

(With inputs from agencies)

