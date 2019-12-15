Image Source : PTI Bengal govt shuts down internet in parts of state

West Bengal government on Sunday suspended internet services in some parts of the state following continuing violence by protesters railing against the new citizenship law (CAA). Making the announcement, a state government statement said the internet services were being shut down in Malda, Murshidabad and Howah districts.

Sources said internet would also be shut down in Basirhat and Barasat sub-divisions of North 24 Parganas district and Baruipur and Canning sub-divisions of South 24 Parganas district.

Sporadic incidents of violence continue to be reported from these parts of the state, the police said.

The statement alleged that some "externally mobilised communal forces" were "inciting violence".

Also Read: Violent protests continue in Bengal, several buses, railway station torched

Also Read: CAA and NRC: The clear picture