West Bengal govt extends lockdown till Sept 30, metro to resume from Sept 8

West Bengal government on Monday extended lockdown in the state till September 30. In its guidelines, the state government allowed metro services to reopen in West Bengal in a "graded manner" with effect from September 8.

It, however, said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed, adding that cinema halls, swimming polls and entertainment parks will also remain shut till September 30.

"Containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities with strict perimeter control and strict enforcement of containment measures as per the standard protocol. District Magistrates on assessment of local situation may enforce stricter containment measures in their districts," the state government said while adding that "norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times".

The state government added that open air theatres will be allowed to reopen from September 21 outside containment zones with necessary permissions from the local administration.

However, a complete lockdown will be imposed in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12.

