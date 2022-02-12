West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar discontinues assembly session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Dhankhar discontinues assembly session

Highlights Dhankhar prorogues Bengal Assembly

Prorogation is discontinuing a session of Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it

State govt sources said that Dhankhar prorogued the Assembly on advice of state Cabinet

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar prorogued the Assembly from Saturday based on the state government's recommendation. Prorogation is discontinuing a session of Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it. Dhankhar, who has been engaged in a tussle with the Mamata Banerjee government since he assumed the chair of the governor on July 30, 2019, in a tweet said that he prorogued the Assembly from February 12.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February 2022," he tweeted.

State government sources said that Dhankhar prorogued the Assembly on the advice of the state Cabinet. Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The governor did not take the decision on his own initiative. He has prorogued the Assembly following the recommendation of the Cabinet. There is no confusion in it."

Also Read | West Bengal Civic Polls 2022: Polling underway in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol

Also Read | Mamata to hold meeting of TMC top brass amid growing internal strife

Latest India News