EXCLUSIVE | 'West Bengal not safe for women, state turning into mob-rule', says Governor CV Ananda Bose

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Amid the outrage over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, protestors from across walks of life continue to take the streets of Kolkata and beyond by storm. As doctors continue their protests, the matter is also being heard by the Supreme Court. Amid these, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose talked exclusively to India TV about the prevailing situation in the state amid the ongoing tension. He stated that the entire country is saddened by the incident and assured that the Raj Bhavan would provide all necessary assistance to the victim’s family.

"The protests by doctors are reasonable...The incident is very serious...Violence and corruption are on the rise in West Bengal...There is resentment among people in the state. Bengal is not at all safe for women..." Bose said, adding that things will get better in the coming days in the state. He further remarked that democracy in Bengal is turning into a "mob-rule".

The truth will come out: Governor

The CBI has accused the RG Kar Hospital of destroying evidence related to the incident. In response, Governor Bose expressed confidence in the central agency, stating, "The CBI is a major agency of India, and it will reveal the truth." He expressed hope that the full truth will come out as the Supreme Court continues to hear the case. However, Governor Bose refrained from saying anything about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The matter is in the court...Our Constitution is very strong...We just need to wait for the truth to come out," he added.

Will President’s Rule be imposed in Bengal?

Governor Bose acknowledged the spread of violence and corruption in West Bengal and raised concerns about the state’s law and order situation. When asked if President’s Rule should be imposed in West Bengal, the Governor did not provide a direct answer.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

