Governor organises West Bengal's 'Foundation Day' event despite Mamata's objection

Governor organises WB's Foundation Day: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday organised the state's Foundation Day at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed 'shock' at his 'unilateral' decision to commemorate the occasion.

No representative of the Mamata government participated at the event.

In a letter to the Govenor on Monday night, Mamata expressed 'shock' and said that the state "was not founded on any particular day, least of all on any June 20".

"The partition involved uprooting of millions of people across the border and death and displacement of innumerable families," she added.

What happened at the programme

Bose talked about 'zero tolerance' for violence and stressed on the right of the residents to vote freely. His remarks came on the backdrop of violent incidents in the state ahead of the Panchayat polls.

​“I’m dedicated to the well-being and welfare of the people. Bengal has immense potential and is loaded with talents," the governor said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday also extended greetings to the people of the state on its foundation day.

​On June 20, 1947, two meetings of separate sets of legislators in the Bengal Assembly were held. One of those who wanted West Bengal as part of India, voted in favour of the resolution by a majority. The other was of legislators of areas that eventually became East Pakistan.

How BJP reacted to Mamata's objection

West Bengal LoP & BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari said that Foundation Day should be celebrated in a grand manner.

"On this day in 1947, a resolution was passed in the West Bengal Assembly that Bengal would remain with India and not Pakistan. It (Foundation Day) should be celebrated in a grand manner," he said.

