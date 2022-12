Follow us on Image Source : @ANI People wait for news about the cancelled flights.

Flights of Vistara, Indigo and Spicejet were cancelled while several others were delayed due to heavy fog at West bengal's Bagdogra airport after extreme fog made it difficult to fly airplanes.

"Three flights of Vistara, Indigo and Spicejet have been cancelled. The authorities are providing necessary arrangements for passengers," said Md Ali, Director, AAI Bagdogra.

