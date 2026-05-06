West Bengal election effect? Akhilesh Yadav's SP cancels deal with IPAC after TMC routing

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided to terminate the party’s agreement with political consultancy firm I-PAC ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027, marking a significant strategic shift months before the high-stakes electoral battle and recent drubbing of the TMC in Bengal polls.

The agreement, finalised earlier this year, covered election management and social media operations for the SP. While another consultancy firm, Show Time, will continue to handle campaign-related work for the party, I-PAC will no longer be associated with the SP’s election strategy, according to sources.

I-PAC was focusing on closely contested seats

I-PAC had been primarily working on constituencies where the Samajwadi Party had narrowly lost in the previous Assembly elections. Most members of the I-PAC team handling the Uttar Pradesh assignment were reportedly operating from outside the state.

The decision to end the association comes at a crucial political juncture, with the SP preparing to intensify its campaign against the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

ED action cast shadow over I-PAC

Sources said the agreement between the SP and I-PAC had already become uncertain following action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the consultancy firm. The ED last month arrested I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in connection with alleged financial irregularities linked to the alleged Bengal coal smuggling case.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the raids and the arrest significantly weakened confidence in the arrangement.

“The EC raids on our offices and the arrest of our director, Vinesh Chandel, had left the deal on shaky ground,” the source said.

The developments reportedly created uncertainty among political clients and raised concerns over the firm’s ability to execute large scale election campaigns effectively.

Assembly poll results added to concerns

Recent Assembly election outcomes may also have influenced the SP’s decision to distance itself from I-PAC.

“The loss of the TMC and DMK in the Assembly polls had seemingly left the SP jittery,” the source said. “The credibility was gone, especially after Mamata Banerjee lost from her own seat by a huge margin. That was the final nail in the coffin.”

The consultancy firm had been associated with campaign strategies in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. However, according to sources, the electoral outcomes in those states failed to match the expectations of the parties advised by the firm.

Operations in Bengal scaled down

In the aftermath of the ED raids, I-PAC is learnt to have significantly reduced its operations in West Bengal in the run up to the elections. Sources said several offices in the state were either temporarily shut down or functioning with minimal staff, while non-essential campaign activities were suspended.

The scaled-down operations reportedly widened differences between the Trinamool Congress and I-PAC. Multiple sources within the consultancy firm said relations with TMC leaders deteriorated after the raids.

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