11 more COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal in 24 hrs, state tally reaches 49

11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 49, West Bengal Health Department said on Saturday. In the meantime, the Trinamool Congress will not attend the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on April 8, party sources told news agency PTI on Saturday. PM Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link.

Meanwhile, As many as 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases found in 17 states have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, underlining that about 30 per cent of the total novel coronavirus cases in the country are linked to "one particular place".



Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal at the daily media briefing said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is pretty less as compared to other countries.

He said there has been a rise of 601 COVID-19 positive cases since Friday. The total number of novel coronavirus cases is 2,902 in the country, Agarwal said.

Giving the age profile of the cases reported so far, he said 8.

61 per cent of the cases are in the age group of 0-20 years, 41.

88 per cent between 21 and 40 years, 32.

82 per cent between 41 and 60 years and 16.

69 per cent are above 60 years of age.

He said 1,023 positive cases of COVID-19 related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been reported across 17 states and union territories.