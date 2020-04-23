Image Source : AP West Bengal reports 58 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, state tally at 334

West Bengal on Thursday reported 58 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 334, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha informed.

Among the total people infected as on date, 79 have recovered and 15 have passed away.

Kolkata has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus infections today crossed the 21,000-mark, with a total of 21,393 cases recorded so far.

Union Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal said twelve districts have reported no new cases in 28 days.

"As of today, we have 12 districts that did not have a fresh case in the last 28 days or more. There are now 78 districts (23 states/Union Territories) that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days," he said.

