West Bengal records 2,261 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 2,261 new COVID-19 positive cases and 35 deaths. Total number of cases in the state rose to 47,030 including 17,813 active cases, 28,035 discharged cases and 1,182 deaths, State Health Department informed.

Meanwhile, there will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 to fight the spread of COVID-19, a government official said on Tuesday. During the lockdown, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport as well as activities except emergency services will be barred.

The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am on the three days except for essential and emergency activities, a government order said.

The West Bengal government had on Monday said community transmission of novel coronavirus has been recorded in a few areas of the state and had announced there will be a complete lockdown for two days every week till August 31 to stem the spread of the contagion.

