West Bengal ICMT visit: What is the hullabaloo about

The Union Home Ministry on Monday announced that six inter-ministerial teams (ICMTs) will visit identified areas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan to make on-the-spot assessment of coronavirus situation, lockdown measures and recommend remedial measures in a report to the Centre. This, however, didn't go down well with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At least 29 cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours while total death toll stood at 15.

MAMATA'S STANCE

In her letter, Mamata alleged that the Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were sent to the state without prior intimation, causing 'breach of established protocol'. She dubbed the Union government's selection of districts with 'serious' Covid-19 situation as 'unilateral' and a 'figment of imagination'. Mamata said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to her at 1 pm regarding the ICMTs, even though the teams had landed at the Kolkata airport much before the conversation, at about 10.10 am. She said the Union Home Ministry order dated April 19 addressed to the state Chief Secretary reached only 30 minutes before the teams arrived. "While I appreciate the proactiveness shown by the Central government in sending the teams to West Bengal, the same was done without prior intimation and hence is a breach of established protocol," she said.

HOME MINISTRY TAKES NOTE

An official in the Union Home Ministry today said that the inter-ministerial centraln team visiting Kolkata and Jalpaiguri are not receiving cooperation from state government and local administration. "They are being stopped from visiting the areas and not being allowed to make assessment of the situation." Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has also written to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha on the matter. "It has been brought to notice of this ministry that both ICMTs, at Kolkata and Jalpaiguri respectively, have not been provided with requisite cooperation by state and local authorities."

Meanwhile, central teams made a visit to Kolkata, escorted by state police and the Border Security Force (BSF).

