West Bengal: CBI arrests accused Lalan Sheikh in connection with Bogtui blaze murder

West Bengal: The CBI arrested Lalan Sheikh in connection with the case relating to the death of 10 people after their houses were set ablaze in West Bengal's Birbhum district earlier this year. Lalan Sheikh was arrested on Sunday and reports say that he was a close aide of the deceased, Bhadu Sheikh who got murdered after a calculated blast at Bogtui Morh. It was after the Birbhum massacre of March that the followers of Bhadu, who was the Dy Pradhan of the village, ransacked the houses of rival groups in Bogtui and set them on fire so as to kill people.

According to an order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the case on March 25th this year. A total of 21 suspected people were apprehended by the police initially. After investigation, it was found that there was a long-standing rivalry between the two groups in the village. One group was led by Bhadu Sheikh and the other one was led by the victim's families and others.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in this case under section 120 B r/w 147, 148, 149, 302,307, 435,436, 460, 201, and 109 of the IPC.

