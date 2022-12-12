West Bengal: Prime accused in Bogtui killings 'found hanging' in CBI office

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The source also said that it looked like a 'case of suicide'.

West Bengal : The main accused in the Bogtui killings, Lalan Shiekh, was found hanging in a temporary office that had been set up by the CBI in Rampurhat on Monday, a source of the central agency said. which claimed at least 10 lives,

Sheikh had been arrested earlier this month from a hideout along the Bengal-Jharkhand border. The CBI source alleged that the body of the accused was found in the washroom of the office that the agency has set up in a guest house in Rampurhat.

The source also said that it looked like a 'case of suicide'. "The body of the prime accused in Bogtui violence was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house, where we have set up our temporary camp, around 4.30 pm. We have informed the police and all necessary procedures are being followed," the CBI source said.

At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence that followed the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21. The CBI is probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)

