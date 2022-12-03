West Bengal: Blast at TMC booth president's residence in Purba Medinipur, 2 bodies recovered

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Police said that the bodies are yet to be identified.

West Bengal : A blast took place at the residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar police station in Purba Medinipur limits which claimed at least two lives and injured several others late on Friday night.

The incident took place in Bhupatinagar area, only 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday, a police officer said.

"The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday and two bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. A few others are injured.

"The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway but the impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident," the senior police officer of Contain sub-division said, adding a forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples.

Kajal Datta, Officer-in-Charge, Bhupati Nagar, said that the two bodies have been recovered so far. The bodies are yet to be identified.

BJP's Suvendu Akhikari reacts to incident

Speaking about the incident, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, accused Manna of making bombs at his home due to which the accident took place.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh held the TMC responsible for the incident and said that "only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state".

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned why was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee silent on such incidents and demanded a statement from her.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it is very easy for the opposition to blame the ruling party in West Bengal without any evidence.

(With inputs from PTI)

