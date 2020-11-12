People in Bengal angry with Mamata, BJP will storm to power with over 200 seats: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO Kailash Vijayvargiya claims BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that the saffron party will dethrone the Mamata Banerjee government and form the next government in West Bengal. Speaking to India TV's Ajay Kumar, he said that the BJP will win more than 200 of 294 seats in the Assembly elections due to be held in April-May next year.

Vijayvargiya, also the party's Bengal in-charge, asserted that political killings are rampant under Mamata rule and accused her of appeasement politics. He said that the party's win in several by-polls across show that people have faith in the Modi government's policies.

The BJP leader said that ground in West Bengal is well prepared for a change and that people are angry over Mamata Banerjee's style of politics.

"The BJP is confident of crossing the target of 220 plus seats in West Bengal," he said, adding, "The BJP will use all energy to free the people of the state from the TMC's misrule."

"Over 125 workers have lost their lives. PM Modi also said that violence has no place in a democracy. He said that people don't like such kine of politics," he said, adding that the BJP has gained in the state at the booth level and it will be visible in the election results.

When asked about his aggressive style of Hindutva politics, he said that it has yielded results. "Earlier posters were pasted across Bengal of Mamata Banerjee showing her reading namaz, but in the changed scenario she chants Jai Shri Ram," Vijayvargiya said.

The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seat in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage