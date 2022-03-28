Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @AMITMALVIYA Bengal Assembly turns into boxing ring as TMC, BJP MLAs come to blows; 5 suspended

Five BJP MLAs were suspended from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for one year after ruling TMC and Opposition MLAs exchanged blows. The Assembly plunged into pandemonium as the MLAs from both sides indulged in a scuffle on the floor of the House.

BJP MLAs were demanding a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," BJP's Adhikari said. Adhikari is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Latest India News