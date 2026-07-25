'Were worried, scared; he contracted typhoid...': What Abhijeet Dipke's parents said on Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's parents said on Saturday that they were 'scared and extremely worried' over the safety of their son as he continued to lead the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, but were relived after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister.

Bhagwanrao Dipke, Abhijeet's father, said Pradhan's resignation was a good step and the move has made everyone happy. He said Abhijeet contracted dengue and typhoid, while he was at the protest site, which left him extremely worried.

Further, the clashes between Delhi Police and CJP supporters during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march only increased his worries.

"Initially, it was confined to Jantar Mantar, but later, after the 20th, it spread throughout India. So, if he hadn't resigned, no one had an answer as to which direction the protest would have gone. So, Dharmendra Pradhan took a very good step," Bhagwanrao told news agency ANI.

Abhijeet's mother Anita Dipke said she is extremely happy after Pradhan's resignation, adding that his son has received the reward for the protest he launched. She said the family will welcome Abhijeet by distributing sweets and celebrating together after he returns home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"I feel very happy today. It has been a wonderful day. I am extremely happy. He has finally received the reward for his sincere efforts... He was determined, and he kept saying that his demand had to be met," she told ANI.

The CJP protests and Wangchuk's hunger strike

The CJP launched its protest on June 20, galvanising thousands of students. The movement gained further momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined it and launched an indefinite hunger strike.

Though Wangchuk ended his fast on Thursday late-night following assurance from the government, the CJP was firm on continuing its protest till Pradhan's resignation.

Initial reports suggest that Pradhan won't resign and entire Cabinet was supporting him. However, he stepped down on Saturday, saying he was disturbed to see the series of events that unfolded in the last 10 days.

It is not clear if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted his resignation, but the CJP has called off its agitation after the government accepted all its demands, including withdrawing FIRs against protesters in BJP-ruled states and providing compensation to kin of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

ALSO READ:

CJP calls off Jantar Mantar protest as Centre agrees to all demands after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation