Were YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, other arrested 'spies' previously connected to Pakistani ISI handlers?

New Delhi:

After the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, several questions are being raised about the YouTuber cum travel vlogger and the other arrested Pakistani spies had any previous links to handlers from Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). There is also speculation about Danish, an employee at the Pakistani High Commission, and whether he was already involved in the espionage racket.

These questions are emerging because a chargesheet was filed in May against two individuals arrested between January and March- one of whom is confirmed to be an ISI agent. News of their arrest was first reported in early March 2025, when the Intelligence Bureau (IB) received information about Ansarul Miya Ansari, a Pakistani operative, and Akhlaq Azam, who were allegedly collecting sensitive intelligence. IB interrogated both suspects, following which Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested them and sent them to jail.

In May 2025, the Special Cell officially filed a chargesheet against them. During interrogation, the suspects admitted that they had been transmitting sensitive military information to Pakistan. Their mobile phones were seized during the investigation.

Ansari, originally from Nepal, had worked as a taxi driver in Qatar for some years. It was during this time that he came into contact with ISI agents. The two suspects were assigned separate tasks. Ansarul Miya Ansari was tasked specifically with gathering intelligence related to the Indian Armed Forces.

The IB had received inputs suggesting that ISI planned to send an operative to Delhi via Nepal to collect information about the Indian military. These inputs were developed further, and Ansari was kept under surveillance upon entering Delhi via Nepal. He was arrested on February 15.

Akhlaq Azam, a resident of Jharkhand's Ranchi, was helping Ansari operate within India. He, too, was arrested by the Special Cell shortly afterward. According to sources, no links to any planned terror attack in Delhi have surfaced during interrogation so far.

Whether it’s the Pahalgam terror attack or this espionage case, both Ansari and Akhlaq have been lodged in the high-risk ward of Tihar Jail since March, under 24-hour surveillance. As of now, no contact or connection has been found between Danish (the employee at the Pakistani High Commission), Jyoti Malhotra, and the recently arrested spies. Both suspects remain in Tihar Jail.

The chargesheet filed in May is expected to be taken into consideration soon, which could potentially lead to further revelations in the case.