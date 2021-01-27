Well-planned conspiracy by ‘enemies’ to malign farmers' stir: Hannan Mollah

Image Source : INDIA TV (VIDEO GRAB) All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah

Farmer leader Hannan Mollah has alleged a well-planned conspiracy by “enemies” to derail the farmers protest against the new farm laws. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Mola distanced himself from violence and decried the violence.

"It was a well-planned conspiracy by our enemies to derail the farmers protest and malign us. We need to be more vigilant," Mollah who is All India Kisan Sabha's general secretary said.

When asked whether the farmer unions will call off their strike, he replied, " We will sit together and discuss the next course of action."

To a question about Deep Sidhu’s presence at the Red Fort, Mollah said that he said that the actor and his supporters have maligned the peaceful farmers' protest and distanced himself from Sidhu. He accused Sidhu leading the farmers to the Red fort.

Notably, Sidhu had appeared on a stage on Monday night and gave a provocative speech.

Thousands of farmers on Tuesday afternoon clashed with police in several parts of the national capital as their tractor rally took a violent turn. Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was among the group of farmers who entered the Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted flags in the 17th-century monument. He was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week in connection with the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) case.

Meanwhile, the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, has called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital. Before the Morcha meeting, representatives of 32 Punjab unions will also meet at the Singhu border, a major protest site against the three new farm laws.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, is leading the protest against the three central farm laws at several border points of Delhi. After violence broke out during the tractor parade on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had called off the parade and appealed to participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites.

