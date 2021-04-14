'Well done Modi ji', Congress reacts to government’s decision on CBSE Board exams

Image Source : PTI Priyanka Vadra says CBSE board exams must be cancelled for Class 12

The Congress party has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for listening to the advice of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over CBSE board examinations. Soon after the government announced to cancel Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 exams, the grand old party in a cryptic tweet said that it is good that “BJP finally put the nation over ego”.

"Well done Modi ji, listening to sound advice from Rahul Gandhi, Priyank Gandhi Vadra and the Congress party will go a long way in mending our nation. It is our democratic duty to work together for the betterment of our people. It's good to see BJP finally put nation over ego," the Congress party tweeted soon after the decision was announced.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, however, said CBSE board exams must be cancelled for Class 12 and asserted that keeping the students under pressure till June is unfair.

"Glad the government has finally cancelled the 10th standard exams. However, a final decision MUST be taken for the 12th grade too. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense. It's unfair. I urge the government to decide now," the Congress general secretary tweeted.

Priyanka had on Sunday written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking cancellation of the CBSE Board exams, saying it will be impossible to ensure the safety of students at crowded exam centres. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also urged the government earlier this week to cancel the exams.

Earlier today, the government announced to cancel Class 10 Board exams and postponed Class 12 exams till May 30 in view of deteriorating situation in the country due to Covid-19. The CBSE will issue a revised schedule for Class 12 exams on June 1.

