Image Source : FILE Wedding reception stopped midway for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha

A wedding reception was stopped at Ayatpur village in Odisha for violating the COVID-19 guidelines set to check the spread of coronavirus. A team of Patkura Police along with the RI rushed to the spot after getting information that there were violation of coronavirus guidelines, Kalingatv reported.

The event was stopped midway by Kendrapara district administration and the guests were asked to return. The incident also become a subject of gossip among the locals.

It is to be mentioned that both the Union and State governments have permitted only 50 people gathering for wedding ceremonies to contain COVID-19.

Odisha on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 577 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,201, while four more deaths pushed the toll to 52, a health department official said.

Of the 52 deaths reported in Odisha so far, Ganjam was the worst-hit district with 30 fatalities, followed by eight in Khurda, five in Cuttack and one each in Sundergarh, Rayagada, Puri, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Gajapati, Bargarh, Angul and Bhadrak districts.

