Weather updates: Western disturbance causes sudden temperature drop in North India, says IMD

Weather updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (February 6) said that a western disturbance currently positioned over North Pakistan and its associated trough has led to a significant temperature drop across North India. The system is gradually moving eastward, impacting weather patterns in the region.

Speaking on the development, an IMD scientist, Soma Roy said, "A western disturbance, which is still over North Pakistan and its associated trough is also around the seventy-one seventy-two. This trough is slowly moving eastward. As soon as you are moving, like yesterday there was a lot of rain and rain and your clouds were enough, so after leaving this morning, the temperature has fallen drastically in the whole of North West India. The temperature departure of Delhi is -2.8 departure... 8.2 of Safdarjung, 9.5 of Palam ... and that too negative departure," she said.

The IMD further noted that temperatures are not expected to fall significantly beyond this point.

"Further hope is that the temperature has fallen, after this there is no possibility of a significant decline. If we talk about the whole of North India, it may fall one or two degrees, but it is not very good. But from then on, the morning of tomorrow, we hope that the temperature will start increasing and there is a possibility of increasing by two to three degrees in North West India," she said.

Western disturbance likely to impact North Western Himalayas from Feb 8

A fresh western disturbance is also expected to impact the North Western Himalayas from February 8. "Western disturbance is coming, which will affect the North Western Himalayas from the 8th and due to this, some snowfall activity will continue from 8th to 12th 13th. The current western disturbance that has come out now or is coming out, this will affect Arunachal Pradesh and North East Assam by this evening. Thunderstorm activity will increase and today and tomorrow night, we hope that there will be some thunderstorm activity in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and there will be rain," the scientist added.

Temperature to start increasing slowly in Delhi

"In rest of the country there is no effect of rainfall, only in the Western Himalayan region it will continue from the 8th, but the minimum temperature has fallen a bit like now and it will probably fall by one degree in the North West. After that, it will start rising from the morning of tomorrow in the next three to four days. There is a possibility of increasing it by two to three degrees. This will also be the case in Delhi. The temperature will start increasing slowly in Delhi and the maximum temperature, which is very significant above normal. In Peninsular India and East Central India, the temperature here will be almost the same," the scientist concluded.