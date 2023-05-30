Follow us on Image Source : PTI. IMD predicts thunderstorm in Jodhpur today as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

Weather Updates : Heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan along with strong winds early on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by rain for today (May 30).

In a video shared by news agency ANI, roads can be seen drenched by heavy rains followed by lighting while entire neighbourhoods can be seen logged with water.

Just a day earlier, IMD had issued satellite and radar images that showed the persistence of convective clouds and the possibility of continuation of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds along with squall activity over some parts of Rajasthan & adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and Madhya Pradesh during night time.

Weather turns pleasant as Delhi receives rainfall

Rain lashed parts of Delhi in the wee hours of Monday bringing relief from the heat. A fresh spell of rain, gusty winds and overcast skies turned the weather pleasant in the national capital. However, the India Meteorological Department's Regional Forecasting Centre asserted that heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to the capital till June 4.

IMD predicted rainfall in THESE areas

Earlier IMD had predicted thunderstorms, lightning and light or moderate spell of rain very likely to continue over parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, south Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Karnataka, Kerala and interior Tamil Nadu.

Yellow alert issued

An IMD official said, "Winds gusting up to 50 kmph swept the capital on Monday afternoon and several areas reported light rains." The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, cautioning people of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas.

