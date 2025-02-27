Weather updates: Rain with thunderstorms likely in Delhi, downpours in these states predicted | Check details According to the Meteorological Department, there may be rain today in 10 states including Delhi. A hailstorm alert sounded in some states.

The mood of the weather has changed in many states of the country as the summer is set to commence. While there has been fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, rain activities have been seen in some states. On the other hand, heat has started showing its effect in Maharashtra and Goa.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall at different places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain level rain with thunder and lightning may occur in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan from February 27 to March 1. Strong winds (speed 30-40 km per hour) are likely to blow in Punjab and Haryana on February 27 and 28.

Rain with thunderstorms in Delhi today

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorms in Delhi on Thursday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 26 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi recorded the highest temperature of this season so far on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature in Delhi in February this year was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius and it is as much as the maximum temperature recorded on 27 February 2023. Whereas in February 2024, the maximum temperature was recorded slightly less than this at 29.7 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain likely in these states

The Meteorological Department said that heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Punjab on February 28. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana on February 27 and 28. Apart from these states, there may be thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe from February 27 i.e. today to March 2.

How will the temperature be in the country in the next 24 hours

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in North-West India is likely to gradually increase by 2 degrees Celsius and then fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next 2 days. No significant change in minimum temperature is likely over the rest of India during the next 4-5 days. No significant change in maximum temperature is likely over the state of Gujarat during the next 2 days and thereafter a gradual increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely.

Heat will be felt in these places

During the next 24 hours, heat can be seen in many districts of Maharashtra including Gujarat, Mumbai and Goa. The weather will remain hot in these states till February 28 and people may have to face trouble due to heat.

