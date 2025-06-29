Weather updates: Monsoon covers India, bringing torrential rains and devastation in parts of nation India Meteorological Dept has issued a red alert for intense rainfall across several districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Haridwar, and Nainital, for June 29 and 30. Meanwhile, in Himachal, where the monsoon set in on June 20, heavy rains have led to death of 17 people.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon has now covered the entire country, doing so almost a week earlier than usual. The seasonal rain reached Delhi-NCR and the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh by June 29 (Sunday), marking its earliest full coverage since 2020.

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand: 2 dead, several missing

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district early Sunday claimed two lives and left seven others missing, as a landslide triggered by the downpour washed away labourers’ shelters near a hotel construction site along the Yamunotri National Highway. Officials reported that 29 workers, mostly of Nepalese origin, were present at the time. Twenty were rescued, while nine went missing- two bodies were later recovered from the Yamuna River.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, involving the NDRF, SDRF, and police teams. The Chardham Yatra has been temporarily suspended as a precaution.

Red alerts in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

The IMD has sounded a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Uttarakhand (including Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Haridwar, and Nainital) for June 29 and 30. In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon has already claimed 17 lives since its onset on June 20, and red alerts have been issued for 12 districts.

Himachal Pradesh: Rail and road links disrupted

The iconic Shimla-Kalka heritage rail line has been suspended following boulder and tree falls caused by overnight rain in the Solan district. A bridge collapse in the Barotiwala industrial area and a landslide on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway led to a traffic jam stretching several kilometres.

Rising water levels in Baddi’s Bald River and other streams like Juni Khad and Beas prompted authorities to warn residents to avoid riverbanks. All five spillway gates of the Pandoh Dam were opened as a safety measure.

IMD alerts for other regions: Jharkhand on red alert

The IMD has also issued a ‘red’ alert for Jharkhand, predicting extremely heavy rainfall till July 1 (Tuesday). In Ranchi, light to moderate rain has persisted since Sunday morning and heavy showers are forecasted through July 2 (Wednesday).

School children rescued in Jharkhand

In East Singhbhum, 162 students of a residential school in Pandarsoli had to be rescued after floodwaters submerged the premises. Local police and fire services reached the site after being alerted and evacuated the students from the rooftop, where they had taken refuge overnight.

Northeast connectivity partially restored

In the Northeast, rail connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and southern Assam was partially restored after a landslide disrupted the Lumding–Badarpur section six days ago. Limited train services, including the Kanchenjunga Express, have resumed.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said partial road access to Barak Valley via Dima Hasao is expected to resume by Sunday.

Kerala opens Mullaperiyar Dam shutters

Authorities in Kerala opened 13 shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam on Sunday after rising water levels due to heavy rainfall. Over 20 relief camps have been set up, and local administrations are on alert. Though the dam lies in Kerala, it is operated by Tamil Nadu under a 999-year lease agreement signed in 1886.

Monsoon is vital for agriculture and water resources

The monsoon plays a critical role in India’s agriculture, impacting the livelihoods of over 42 per cent of the population and contributing 18.2 per cent to GDP. It is essential for recharging reservoirs, ensuring drinking water supply, and supporting hydropower generation.