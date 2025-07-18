Delhi on yellow alert as rain lashes capital | Check weather updates for Rajasthan, Himachal, UP here Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for capital, predicting moderate rainfall in the region.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi after rains lashed several parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas. In its forecast, the weather department has said that light to moderate rains are expected in Delhi-NCR in the coming hours, along with lightning and thunderstorms.

As per the 'yellow alert' of the IMD, there is a possibility of moderate rainfall, and one needs to remain 'aware' of the same. A 'yellow alert' also means that there is a possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Heavy rains in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, heavy rains also lashed parts of Rajasthan on Friday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas of Ajmer, Kota and Pushkar. According to the weather department, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Kota's Sangod at 17 cm, followed by Pilibanga in Hanumangarh at 11 cm.

The weather department has thus issued a red alert for parts of the state, predicting heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Tonk and Pali while orange alert for very heavy rains is for Baran, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Udaipur and Nagaur.

Orange alert in Himachal

For Himachal Pradesh, the weather department has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state on July 21 and 23. The heavy rains have led to closure of 250 roads in the state - 181 roads are closed in disaster-hit Mandi, 26 in Sirmaur and 23 in Kullu district, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Widespread rains expected in MP, UP and Uttarakhand

The IMD has also predicted widespread rainfall in Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days, due to a depression over northwest part of the state and adjoining parts of southwest Uttar Pradesh. The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall activity in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming days.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places with extremely heavy falls (≥21 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places with extremely heavy falls (≥21 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.