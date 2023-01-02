Weather updates: Cold waves, dense fog engulf Delhi and northern India I CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Weather updates: After a respite of a few days, the national capital, Delhi, is again witnessing cold mornings as the temperature dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up in the cold morning as the temperature fell below 7 degrees Celsius and dense fog decreases visibility.

The same situation is likely to prevail in Delhi, with the morning temperature dipping to 5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India. According to the weatherman, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

It also said, “Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India.”

Northwest India may witness rainfall this month

IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (<78 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD on Sunday.

The rainfall over Northwest India consists of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (<86 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD.

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during January 2023 is most likely to be below normal. Below-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of south peninsular India and some pockets of central India where above-normal to normal rainfall is expected.

IMD warns of colder days

During January 2023, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India. Above normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of south

Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

Monthly maximum temperatures for January 2023 are likely below normal over many parts of central and peninsular India. Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east-central India.

