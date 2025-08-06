Weather updates: Check 7-day forecast for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh amid flash floods

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are witnessing persistent and intense monsoon conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of isolated extremely heavy showers in the coming days. This relentless downpour has caused river levels to swell, resulting in cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and blocked roads across various parts of both states. In response, disaster management teams have been deployed in the most affected areas, and local authorities are keeping a close watch on vulnerable riverbanks and landslide-prone zones.
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district triggered flash floods and mudslides, ravaging Dharali village. The disaster has left at least five dead, with rescue operations underway for the many still missing.
7-day district-wise forecast for Uttarakhand
|Date
|Districts
|Weather forecast
|Aug 6
|All districts
|Heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning
|Aug 7
|Dehradun, Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital
|Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning
|Aug 8
|Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital
|Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning
|Aug 9
|Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun and Nainital
|Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning
|Aug 10
|Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Champawat and Bageshwar
|Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning
|Aug 11
|All districts
|Light to moderate rain/ thundershower likely to occur at most places in all districts.
|Aug 12
|All districts
|Light to moderate rain/ thundershower likely to occur at most places in all districts.
5-day district-wise forecast for Himachal Pradesh
|S. No.
|District
|Aug 6
|Aug 7
|Aug 8
|Aug 9
|Aug 10
|1
|Una
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|2
|Bilaspur
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain
|3
|Hamirpur
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain
|4
|Chamba
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|5
|Kangra
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|6
|Kinnaur
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|7
|Kullu
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|8
|Lahaul-Spiti
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|9
|Mandi
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|10
|Shimla
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
|11
|Sirmaur
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|12
|Solan
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain
|Light to moderate rain
|Light to moderate rain
