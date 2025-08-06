Weather updates: Check 7-day forecast for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh amid flash floods Persistent heavy rainfall has thrown normal life out of gear in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with cloudbursts triggering devastating flash floods in several regions.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are witnessing persistent and intense monsoon conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of isolated extremely heavy showers in the coming days. This relentless downpour has caused river levels to swell, resulting in cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and blocked roads across various parts of both states. In response, disaster management teams have been deployed in the most affected areas, and local authorities are keeping a close watch on vulnerable riverbanks and landslide-prone zones.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district triggered flash floods and mudslides, ravaging Dharali village. The disaster has left at least five dead, with rescue operations underway for the many still missing.

7-day district-wise forecast for Uttarakhand

Date Districts Weather forecast Aug 6 All districts Heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning Aug 7 Dehradun, Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning Aug 8 Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning Aug 9 Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun and Nainital Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning Aug 10 Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Champawat and Bageshwar Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning Aug 11 All districts Light to moderate rain/ thundershower likely to occur at most places in all districts. Aug 12 All districts Light to moderate rain/ thundershower likely to occur at most places in all districts.

5-day district-wise forecast for Himachal Pradesh

S. No. District Aug 6 Aug 7 Aug 8 Aug 9 Aug 10 1 Una Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain 2 Bilaspur Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain 3 Hamirpur Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain 4 Chamba Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain 5 Kangra Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain 6 Kinnaur Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain 7 Kullu Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain 8 Lahaul-Spiti Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain 9 Mandi Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain 10 Shimla Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain 11 Sirmaur Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain 12 Solan Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain Light to moderate rain Light to moderate rain

