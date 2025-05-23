Weather update today: IMD predicts thunderstorms for Delhi, rainfall expected in Kerala, Bengal, Telangana Weather update: The IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai for May 23 and 24, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour at isolated places.

Two days after the national capital experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted more rain for Delhi and said the city’s sky would remain partly cloudy, with increased chances of rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

In the weather bulletin, the IMD said, “Thunderstorms and rainfall are likely on May 23 and 24. The weather is set to return to partly cloudy skies with potential thunder and lightning on May 25 and 26. Rain or thundershowers are predicted for May 27.”

Red alert issued for Mumbai

The IMD issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for several districts in Maharashtra for the next few days and predicted extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather office issued an orange alert for Mumbai for May 23 and 24, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour at isolated places.

The IMD attributed this weather activity to the formation of a low-pressure system over east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of south Konkan and Goa. It is likely to intensify and bring intense showers across Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted.

Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala

Even as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, the IMD has issued orange alert in various districts of the state for the next few days. The IMD issued an orange alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts from May 24 to May 26, in Kozhikode and Wayanad for May 25 and 26 and Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram on May 26.

Besides that, it issued a yellow alert in 12 districts of Kerala for May 23, nine districts on May 24, 10 on May 25 and 7 on May 26.

Moreover, the IMD said thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph were likely to occur at one or two places in the Kottayam and Idukki districts during the day.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for West Bengal

According to updates from the IMD, the coastal areas of West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall from May 28 as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather office said in the presence of favourable wind pattern and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced thunderstorms with gusty winds, accompanied by heavy rainfall are likely over some districts of West Bengal during the next few days from Thursday.

The weather department said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27, which will become more marked during the subsequent two days.

Orange alert issued for Telangana

The IMD has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning, at isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts in Telangana, followed by thunderstorm and lightning during the next few days.

Several places in the state received heavy to moderate rainfall. Narnoor in Adilabad district witnessed 126.8 mm of rainfall, followed by 82.3 mm of rain at Talamadugu in the same district, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

The Met Centre of IMD here said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana during the coming few days.

