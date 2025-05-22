Weather update today: IMD predicts more rains for Delhi, issues alert for Bengaluru, Mumbai Weather update: The India Meteorological Department forecasted a partly cloudy sky on Thursday and thunderstorm with rain on Friday and Saturday in Delhi.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains for the national capital. The weather office predicted partly cloudy sky on Thursday and a thunderstorm with rain on Friday and Saturday.

The weather department said the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 69 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi on Thursday witnessed a cool morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 20.8 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees below season's normal. The dip in the minimum temperature was recorded after storm, high speed winds, rain and and hailstorm swept the city on Wednesday night, leaving two people dead and 11 others injured.

The weather department said 12 mm rain was recorded in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius, the highest minimum of the season.

In the meantime, the IMD has issued orange alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal. Apart from this, a yellow alert has also been issued for Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

More rains predicted for Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Regional Meteorological centre has also issued alert on heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightening and strong winds at Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. Moreover, moderate downpours are likely in Bellari, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts.

Check weather update for Mumbai

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center stated that cyclonic circulation over Arabian sea is expected to bring rainfall, thunderstorm and gusty winds till May 24. The IMD said that rainfall activity over Maharashtra, including south Konkan, south central Maharashtra and Mumbai, may increase over the next few days under the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

In the meantime, IMD has issued heatwave warnings for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and South Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has also issued red alert for Rajasthan, where temperatures could reach up to 47°C in the coming days, the IMD scientist said.