Weather update today: IMD predicts heavy rains for Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar; Delhi to see cloudy sky The IMD in its regular bulletin said heavy rainfall likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh from July 16-21.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rains for Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar and issued orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir and other states from July 16.

IMD predicts heavy rains for these districts

Kerala - Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki

Karnataka - Uttar Kannada, Udupi, Dakshn Kannada, Kasaragod

Rajasthan - Baran, Jhalawar

Jammu and Kashmir - Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Udhampur, Jammu, Samba

Bihar - Jamui, Patna, Bhojpur, Chandauli, Kaimur, Rohtas, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Kodarma, Chatra, Palamu, Garhwa

Madhya Pradesh- Singrauli, Rewa, Sidhi

Uttar Pradesh - Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chandauli

Chattisgarh - Balrampur

Delhi to witness cloudy sky

The national capital will witness a cloudy sky and the IMD said the city is likely to see light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning on Juy 16. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 23 to 25°C respectively.

Check weather forecast for other states

The IMD in its regular bulletin said heavy rainfall likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh from July 16-21.

The weather office also predicted heavy rainfall in Punjab from 16-17 and 21 July, in Haryana from 17-21 July, in West Uttar Pradesh from 16-21 July.

The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, East Rajasthan on 16 July

As pet the weather office, Uttarakhand will see very heavy rainfall on 17, 20, 21 July

The IMD has also predicted moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning over western Himalayan region and some/many places over the plains during next 7 days.