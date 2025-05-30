Weather update today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Kerala, Odisha, Bengal, thunderstorm in Delhi Weather Update: The weather office issued an alert of heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal and Odisha, with extreme showers in coastal areas. In the wake of these developments, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

Amid heavy rainfall in several states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread thunderstorms with gusty winds over several parts of India in the next four to five days. The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala over the next three-four days. The weather office has issued a red alert for rainfall for eight districts of Kerala.

Apart from this, the weather office has also predicted rainfall in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. As per the weather office, rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 2, isolated rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on May 30 and 31.

Red alert issued in Kerala, schools closed

The weather office has issued a red alert for rainfall for eight districts of Kerala, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode. The IMD also issued orange alert of rainfall for six districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur. Because of the heavy rainfall, district administrations across Kerala have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in several districts on May 30.

Orange alert issued for Delhi

The IMD has issued orange alert for Delhi and said parts of the city received light showers on Thursday evening, bringing little respite from the hot and humid weather. Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above the season's average.

IMD predicts thunderstorms in Andhra till 31

In the meantime, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh till May 31. The weather office said the thunderstorms will be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 50 km per hour, in isolated places of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

Rain, thunderstorms in Rajasthan till May 31

The IMD said light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Rajasthan over the next two days and the weather office predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions over the next two days.

Rainfall predicted in West Bengal, Odisha

The weather office issued an alert of heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal and Odisha, with extreme showers in coastal areas. In the wake of these developments, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, and those already at sea are urged to return to the coast immediately.