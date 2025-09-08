Weather update: Delhi, Punjab Gujarat and other states to experience rain, thunderstorms. Check list Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 34.4°C on Sunday, with thunderstorms and rain expected on Monday. Punjab faces severe floods due to continuous rainfall, while Gujarat experienced heavy rains and waterlogging in Vadodara.

New Delhi:

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C on Sunday, September 7, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature for the day settled at 25.1°C, which is 0.5°C below the season’s average. On Monday, September 8, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms and rain, with temperatures expected to hover around a maximum of 35°C and a minimum of 24°C. Relative humidity was recorded at 80% at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Weather conditions over Delhi NCR remained largely dry on Sunday, with only light scattered rainfall in certain areas.

The Ridge saw 5.7 mm of rain, while Mayur Vihar and Pitampura recorded 16 mm and 1.5 mm, respectively. However, other stations such as Safdarjung, Palam, Ayanagar, Pusa, Najafgarh, and Janakpuri reported no measurable rainfall. The city’s air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 74 at 4 pm.

Punjab floods: Heavy rainfall causes flash floods

In Punjab, the relentless rainfall has caused severe flooding, with swelling rivers leading to flash floods in several districts. The Indian Army has been deployed in the region to provide medical assistance, relief materials, and conduct rescue operations. As of the latest reports, at least 46 people have lost their lives, and many villages have been submerged, with food grains in 40-50 villages completely destroyed.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla stated that the relief efforts would need to continue until November due to the scale of the destruction.

Gujarat weather: Waterlogging and disruptions due to heavy rain

Gujarat has also experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, particularly in Vadodara, where areas like Subhanpura, Tarsali, and Vadsar faced significant waterlogging on September 6. Authorities shut a section of Koteshwar Road due to rising water levels in the Vishwamitri River. The rains have led to considerable disruptions in daily life, and civic authorities are actively working to manage the flood situation.

IMD forecast for other regions

In addition to the weather conditions in Delhi, Punjab, and Gujarat, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the following areas:

East Madhya Pradesh: September 10-11

Odisha: September 9-10

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim: Ongoing rainfall expected

Bihar: September 8-10

Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam: September 10-12

Tamil Nadu: Rain expected until September 10

Kerala: Rain expected on September 9-10

As the monsoon season continues to cause disruption in various parts of the country, the IMD has advised the public to stay updated.