New Delhi:

A remarkable weather system, a 1,000-km-long straight rain band, is sweeping across North India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, driven by an unusual western disturbance that promises more rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Uncommon straight trough fuels intense weather

Unlike typical curved western disturbances that deliver winter rain and snow, this one features a rare, perfectly linear low-pressure trough stretching from Afghanistan through Pakistan deep into India. This straight formation amplifies storm intensity, spawning heavy downpours, lightning and fierce winds already battering multiple Indian regions.

Timely relief from early March heatwave

Just days ago, North India sweltered under unusually high March temperatures, with Delhi nearing 37°C and a May-like feel gripping cities. The disturbance's arrival has delivered swift respite, slashing temps by 3-7°C via cooling rains and breezes, offering much-needed comfort amid rising early heat.

(Image Source : WEATHER DEPT )Weather update: Rare 1,000-km straight rain band brings storms across India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

IMD forecast: Heavy rains through March 20

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusts, and possible hail in northwest India until March 20. Residents should stay vigilant, monitor official IMD updates and prepare for strong winds as this moisture-rich system underscores shifting weather patterns across the region.

Fresh snow blankets Kashmir heights, heavy rains drench plains

Kashmir Valley witnessed contrasting weather on Thursday (March 19) with fresh snowfall gracing higher reaches like tourist hubs Gulmarg and Sonamarg, while heavy rains pelted the plains including Srinagar, officials reported.

Snowfall hits key resorts and high passes

Gulmarg in Baramulla and Sonamarg in Ganderbal saw intermittent fresh snow accumulation of 5-6 inches since yesterday, blanketing slopes and passes. Other elevated spots like Pir Ki Gali on Mughal Road in Shopian, Razdan Top and Gurez in Bandipora and Sadhna Top in Kupwara also received new flakes, continuing sporadic falls since Sunday.

Plains lashed by rains, temperature drop

In stark contrast, lower valley areas endured heavy downpours that cooled the mercury across the region, providing respite from recent mild conditions.

Erratic weather ahead

The Meteorological Department predicts continued light to moderate rain or snow until March 20, with moderate to heavy snowfall possible in Chenab Valley upper reaches and south Kashmir. Dry spells likely March 21-24, but brief rain/snow chances on March 23, light flurries March 26-28 in heights and another round March 29-31, plus thunder, 40-50 km/h gusts and isolated hail. Farmers advised to resume work post-March 21.