Weather update: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; schools shut in Rajasthan, Himachal amid IMD alerts

New Delhi:

Light rain lashed several parts of Delhi NCR early Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for more showers during the day. Due to continuous rainfall, the situation has become serious in several states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Incidents of cloudbursts and landslides have become recurring events in the hilly regions.

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir for the next two days and has advised people to stay away from rivers and streams.

6 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan

As many as six persons, including four minors and a government school teacher were killed in rain-related incidents as Rajasthan continues to reel under severe rainfall. Flood-like situations were witnessed in several areas, including Bundi, Sawaimadhopur and Kota.

In view of the alert for very heavy rainfall, collectors in Jaipur, Nagaur and Ajmer declared holiday for schools on Monday and Tuesday.

Incessant rains batter Himachal

Continuous rainfall has once again instilled fear among the people in Himachal Pradesh. For the past 18 hours, uninterrupted rain has been lashing several districts, including Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. People are gripped by the fear of a major disaster.

In Chamba and Kullu, several roads have been closed for traffic due to landslides. Meanwhile, all educational institutions in the districts of Una, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur have been ordered to remain closed on Monday.

Orange alert in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is reeling under severe weather conditions for the last few weeks. Landslides have disrupted movement on the Badrinath highway. The Gangotri and Yamunotri highways are also closed. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in several districts.

CM Dhami on Sunday visited Chamoli district, where incessant rain wreaked havoc a day before, to inspect rescue operation.