Weather update: Monsoon fury grips North India; IMD issues rain alerts for several states | Forecast According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab, J-K and Himachal Pradesh from August 8 to 12. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh between August 8 and 12.

New Delhi:

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in North India, with incidents of landslides and cloudbursts becoming increasingly common during the monsoon season. A recent cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi caused massive destruction, leaving over five people dead and more than 50 missing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The weather department has also forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall in Delhi.

Flood fury in UP and MP

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing flood-like conditions as rivers are in spate, flowing either close to or above the danger marks. Varanasi and Prayagraj are among the worst affected areas, as flood water has entered several low-lying areas.

Rain alerts across India

As per the IMD, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for multiple districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru Rural, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Koppal, Bagalkot, and Belagavi.

Besides, the weather department predicted that northeastern states are also likely to experience a fresh spell of rain over the next seven days. From August 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, central India and parts of Rajasthan may witness rainfall during the upcoming week.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab, J-K and Himachal Pradesh from August 8 to 12. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh between August 8 and 12.

Rain expected in Bihar and Jharkhand

The weather department has also forecast heavy rain in Bihar and Jharkhand from August 8 to 10. Several parts of Bihar are already facing flood-like conditions, with many rivers flowing above danger levels, severely impacting daily life.

Several tourists stranded in Uttarakhand

Due to flooding in Kheer Ganga, 141 pilgrims and tourists from Gujarat have been stranded in Uttarakhand. The Gujarat government has confirmed their safety after discussions with the Uttarakhand authorities.

Gujarat government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Rishikesh Patel stated that a large number of people from Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar and Vadodara were on pilgrimage.

Officials from Gujarat’s disaster management department have coordinated with Uttarakhand authorities to arrange for the safe return of the stranded individuals.