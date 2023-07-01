Weather update: India recorded 3rd highest heatwave conditions in 23 years, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Weather update: India records 3rd highest heatwave conditions in 23 years, says IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), India experienced the third-highest number of heatwave and severe heatwave conditions in the last 23 years this year, following 2019 and 2022.

The Met agency said heatwave and serious heatwave conditions this late spring were the third-most elevated after 578 MSD (mean standard deviation) in 2019 and 455 MSD in 2022.

Additionally, according to the IMD, the country's eastern regions, which include West Bengal, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, as well as the adjacent central regions, which include eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana, experienced heatwave days above normal.

The IMD stated that, in addition, heavy rainfall activity occurred in three to four zones in June, including Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and south Uttar Pradesh. It added that Gujarat also experienced heavy rainfall, but that this was primarily due to the severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy."

In the meantime, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, according to the IMD on Friday, are anticipated to experience moderate to intense rainstorms in the next three to four hours.

"Due to active monsoon conditions enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days," read an earlier official statement from the IMD.

Over the past three days, heavy rainfall in the Madhya Pradesh district of Panna damaged road connectivity and sped up traffic. Numerous government offices, including the Home Guard and the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, also experienced significant waterlogging.

On Thursday, rainwater entered a government office in the Panna district of MP and was observed sailing there.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Friday, severe showers swept through a portion of the national capital and surrounding areas, causing extensive waterlogging in some locations.

The IMD forcast more moderate to heavy precipitation in parts of Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the following two or three days.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was just 27.1 degrees Celsius as heavy rain fell on several isolated parts of Delhi-NCR.

