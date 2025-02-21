Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha till Feb 23, check full forecast Weather Update: The IMD said light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya.

The India Metrological Department on Friday issued weather forecast bulletin and predicted significant changes in the weather pattern for the upcoming week till February 23. While some parts of the country will see a rising change in temperature, others states can expect gusty winds, hail storms, moderate to heavy rainfall followed by lightning and thunderstorms.

As per the IMD prediction, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at many places. Rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh. The IMD said light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya.

However, the IMD said during the last 24 hours, night temperatures have gone up by 1-4° C at many places over North-west India except Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, East India, Peninsular India, Assam & Meghalaya, and fallen by 1-4°C at many places over West India, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The weather office said in the last 24 hours, the day temperature has risen by 1 to 3 degrees C in more than 10 states while falling similarly at eight places, including West Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.