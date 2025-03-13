Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states till March 15 due to cyclones, check complete forecast Weather update: Many South Indian states are likely to receive rainfall with four districts of Tamil Nadu on alert for potential heavy rainfall, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre’s prediction.

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alert for rainfall in several states including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, and West Bengal. The weather office said the rainfall is likely to continue March 15.

As per the IMD forecast, the area covered is from Jammu and Kashmir to Bihar, West Bengal to the northeast and Kerala to Tamil Nadu. The weather office said the weather change is mainly due to two cyclonic circulations.

Check full forecast here

Two cyclones to bring rainfall in India

The IMD said the first of the two cyclones is said to be originating from Iraq and will move towards the northern states of India and bringing rainfall in several states. If north India receives rainfall, Delhi-NCR will be relieved from the soaring temperatures.

The IMD further said that the second cyclone is moving towards the country from neighbouring Bangladesh, potentially bringing rain to the eastern and northeastern states over the next five days.

Rainfall predicted for several states

In the meantime, the weather office predicted rainfall across regions till March 15 due to the two cyclones building in the opposite ends of the country.

Due to the change in weather, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to experience potential rainfall, heavy snowfall, and thunderstorms from March 10 to 15.

Punjab and Haryana are also likely to receive rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning on March 12 and 13.

Rajasthan is also likely to receive rainfall between March 13 to 15.

The IMD said the second cyclone might bring rainfall the eastern and northeastern states, with rainfall in Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern states.

As per the IMD forecast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura are likely to receive rainfall from March 11 to 15.

On the other hand, many South Indian states are also likely to receive rainfall with four southern districts of Tamil Nadu on alert for potential heavy rainfall, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre’s prediction.

IN this regard, the Tamil Nadu government has indicated that schools and colleges may be closed if the rainfall worsens.

Kerala and Mahe are also expected to experience heavy rainfall on March 13.