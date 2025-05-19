Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for several states from May 20 due to cyclone in Arabian sea Weather update: The IMD said an upper cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the east-central Arabian Sea in the coming days which will bring widespread rain to several Indian states.

New Delhi:

Several states including Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to be affected by heavy rains due to upper cyclonic circulation in the Arabaian sea from may 20. These states are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The weather office said an upper cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the east-central Arabian Sea in the coming days which will bring widespread rain to several Indian states.

As per the weather forecast, the upper air cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the Karnataka coast from May 21.

The impact of upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to start on May 20 and continue till May 23, affecting Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement said that under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation, a Low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22 and it is likely to move northwards and intensify further. The weather office further added that the upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Arabian Sea off south Gujarat 1.5 km above mean sea level Weather seasonal Rest Arabian sea persists.

The IMD has issued yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in Karnataka till May 22, and said temperatures may range between 20–33 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said Gujarat is also likely to continue pre-monsoon showers until May 23, with the monsoon expected to arrive early, possibly before June 15.

In the similar manner, the IMD has issued an orange alert in Kerala as the Southwest Monsoon may bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds till May 24.

In the meantime, the northern parts of the country are unlikely to be affected by this weather system developing in the Arabian Sea.