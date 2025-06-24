Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for Punjab, Haryana from June 25-30, check forecast According to the IMD, the conditions are favourable for its further advancement over Haryana and some more areas in Punjab in the next two days. The monsoon had advanced over parts of Punjab on Sunday.

Chandigarh:

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Punjab and Haryana as southwest monsoon has hit Chandigarh and parts of Haryana on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, the conditions are favourable for its further advancement over Haryana and some more areas in Punjab in the next two days. The monsoon had advanced over parts of Punjab on Sunday.

Punjab, Haryana to witness increased rainfall

The weather office has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 25-30.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in the two states and Chandigarh on Tuesday. Chandigarh recorded a high of 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar records 33.9 degrees Celsius

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 33.5, Patiala 33.1, Pathankot 34.1 and Mohali 33.3, while Bathinda experienced hot weather at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 36.7, Karnal 30.2, Narnaul 35.4 and Gurugram 36.

Rain lashes several parts of Rajasthan

In the meantime, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, including Jaipur as monsoon remained active across the state, officials at the local meteorological office said.

According to the weather department, Jaipur recorded 77.8 mm of rain during the day. Sikar 13 mm of rain, Dungarpur 10 mm, Mount Abu 7 mm, Pratapgarh 4 mm, and Kota 2.9 mm.

The department said rainfall activity is expected to continue in the eastern parts of the state over the next week, with the possibility of isolated heavy showers.

In western Rajasthan, parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and rain in the coming days.

The weather department has forecast that rainfall activity in the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions may intensify between June 26 and 29, with a few places expected to receive heavy rain.