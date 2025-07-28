Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in Delhi-NCR and UP; orange alert in Uttarakhand On Monday, the weather is expected to remain pleasant in the state capital, Lucknow. There is a possibility of rain in Agra amid the movement of dark clouds. The weather in Noida and Ghaziabad may also remain pleasant today, with a chance of lightning strikes.

New Delhi:

A fresh spell of rainfall is likely to begin across several states in the country from today. This may be due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is expected in Delhi NCR, Punjab and Haryana.

Heavy rainfall expected in several districts of Uttar Pradesh

Senior meteorologist at the IMD, Shashikant Mishra, stated that cloudy skies will prevail over Delhi-NCR on July 28, with heavy rainfall expected in several areas.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh may also witness intense rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain are expected in Meerut, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Rampur, Bulandshahr and Bareilly.

On Monday, the weather is expected to remain pleasant in the state capital, Lucknow. There is a possibility of rain in Agra amid the movement of dark clouds. The weather in Noida and Ghaziabad may also remain pleasant today, with a chance of lightning strikes. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for rain in Agra and Mathura.

Heavy rain alert issued in parts of Bihar

In Bihar, a warning for torrential rain has been issued for several districts, including Patna, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Lakhisarai and Munger.

Showers likely in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Rainfall is also expected in several districts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh today. Alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Several districts in Rajasthan have announced holidays for schools on July 28 and 29 due to incessant showers. District collectors in Baran, Anta, Banswara, Kota, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk and Chittorgarh have issued orders for school holidays.

Orange alert in parts of Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, an orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Champawat, Nainital and Bageshwar districts. A yellow alert has been sounded for isolated heavy rain in Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri and Pithoragarh.